Troy Stecher News: Picks up first helper of 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Stecher notched an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The helper was Stecher's first point of the 2024-25 season. He's regained a regular role in the Oilers' bottom four after looking like he was losing out around the start of November. While his playing time has stabilized, his lack of production makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats. In addition to the helper, Stecher has 17 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 hits, nine PIM and a minus-5 rating over 18 contests.

