Troy Terry News: Adds helper in loss

Terry registered an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Terry has been limited to three points over his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old ended a three-game skid when he helped out on a Mason McTavish tally Sunday after the two forwards were moved together on the third line. Terry has spent the bulk of the season in a top-six role. Overall, he's produced 20 goals, 34 assists, 183 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 75 appearances. It's an identical scoring output compared to his 76-game effort from 2023-24, which is a testament to Terry's consistency throughout the majority of the Ducks' rebuild.