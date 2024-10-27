Troy Terry News: Earns helper in loss

Terry notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Terry has now gotten on the scoresheet in seven straight games, only missing out on a point in the season opener. He's racked up four goals, three assists and 20 shots on net through eight outings this season. The 27-year-old started the year on the third line but has moved up to the second line while keeping his spot on the first power-play unit. He can be a steady source of offense, but points and shots are the only areas he's typically productive in.