Troy Terry News: Registers pair of assists

Terry notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Terry set up Trevor Zegras' goal on a delayed penalty, and he had the secondary helper on Frank Vatrano's second-period tally as well. This was Terry's first multi-point effort in 2024-25, and it was a welcome sight to end his three-game slump, his longest dry spell of the campaign. The 27-year-old is up to six goals, eight assists, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances this season, playing primarily in a top-six role.