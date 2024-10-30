Troy Terry News: Scores 100th career goal

Terry scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Terry's goal was the 100th of his career, an achievement he accomplished in his 359th game. The 27-year-old started the season in a third-line role, but he's up to the top line amid an eight-game point streak. He has five goals, three assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine contests, and he's proving to be a reliable veteran for an otherwise young team that has focused on integrating prospects all over the lineup.