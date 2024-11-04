Ty Dellandrea Injury: Likely to return Tuesday

Dellandrea (hand) said Monday that he's "pretty much good to go" and will likely be able to return for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dellandrea has been sidelined due to a hand injury since late October, but he'll likely be activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's home game. Prior to his absence, the 24-year-old recorded a goal, 24 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating while averaging 12:34 of ice time over nine appearances.