Tyler Bertuzzi News: Six points in last six games

Bertuzzi notched a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-2 Winter Classic loss to the Blues.

Bertuzzi is starting to warm up with six points, including four goals, and 31 PIM in his last six games. The Hawks were hoping for more overall from Bertuzzi, who they inked to a four-year, $22 million deal in the offseason. But he has just 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 38 games, and he hasn't shown much chemistry with Connor Bedard. Bertuzzi has a 12-team no-trade clause this season, so it remains to be seen if a hot streak gets some interest from playoff-bound teams that have deep enough pockets to take on the rest of his deal.