Tyler Kleven News: Inks two-year deal

Kleven signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Kleven registered four goals, 10 points, 78 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 105 hits across 79 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He added two assists in six playoff outings. The 23-year-old defender will likely occupy a depth role with the Senators in 2025-26 while seeing ice time on the third pairing.