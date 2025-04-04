Tyler Motte News: Contributes helper

Motte produced an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Motte has four points over 16 contests since the start of March as a bottom-six regular for the Red Wings. The 30-year-old forward won't do a lot on offense, but he's played well enough to stay in the lineup since Andrew Copp (pectoral) was ruled out for the year. Motte is now at eight points, 54 shots on net, 63 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating across 48 appearances in 2024-25.