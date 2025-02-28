Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Motte headshot

Tyler Motte News: Filling in on fourth line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Motte played in his third straight game in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Motte is filling in for Michael Rasmussen (upper body). The 29-year-old Motte has had his own injury issues at times this season, though he's no lock for the lineup even when healthy. He's at four points, 37 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-12 rating across 32 appearances. Motte has never earned a 20-point campaign and has virtually no chance to get there in 2024-25, so he's not a fantasy option in the vast majority of formats.

Tyler Motte
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now