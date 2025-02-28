Tyler Motte News: Filling in on fourth line

Motte played in his third straight game in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Motte is filling in for Michael Rasmussen (upper body). The 29-year-old Motte has had his own injury issues at times this season, though he's no lock for the lineup even when healthy. He's at four points, 37 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-12 rating across 32 appearances. Motte has never earned a 20-point campaign and has virtually no chance to get there in 2024-25, so he's not a fantasy option in the vast majority of formats.