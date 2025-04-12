Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Motte headshot

Tyler Motte News: Finds twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Motte scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Motte has held down a fourth-line role when healthy this season. He's earned four points over his last 14 games, and he's up to nine points, 60 shots on net, 68 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating across 52 appearances. His limited offense makes him a poor option in most fantasy formats.

