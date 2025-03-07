Tyler Motte News: Picks up assist in loss

Motte notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Motte has played in six straight games, but this was his first point since Jan. 7 versus the Senators. The 29-year-old has been limited to five points over 35 contests this season while occasionally being a healthy scratch and also contending with injuries earlier in the campaign. He's added 40 shots on net, 45 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in a fourth-line role.