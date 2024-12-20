Tyler Motte News: Puts away goal

Motte scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Motte's first point over eight appearances in December. He converted on a pass from Michael Rasmussen, who stole the puck to create the goal. The 29-year-old Motte is at just two goals with 24 shots on net, 26 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings this season. He plays in the bottom six, and given he's never had more than 19 points in a single season, he's not a particularly intriguing forward for fantasy.