Tyler Motte News: Tallies in Monday's win

Motte scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Motte tallied late in the third period on a feed from Craig Smith. The 30-year-old Motte has seven points this season, three of which he's earned over his last nine outings. He's added 51 shots on net, 56 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 43 contests, primarily in a fourth-line role.