Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Seguin headshot

Tyler Seguin News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Seguin (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against Chicago, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Seguin was unavailable Saturday against the Panthers due to a lower-body injury, and he may be dealing with the lingering issue for most of the year. However, he practiced Tuesday and should be able to return to game action Thursday. Seguin's injury will likely impact his availability in back-to-back sets, which the Stars don't play in until the start of December. While the team's medical staff will likely continue to monitor Seguin's health, it's encouraging that he'll be able to play through his ailment for now.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now