Tyler Toffoli News: Banks in goal

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Toffoli's shot banked in off a Vegas player, giving the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second period. It's been a decent December for Toffoli, who has five goals and two assists over 11 outings this month. The winger is up to a total of 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) with 110 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances this season. He's seen steady top-six minutes and is likely to remain in that role, so he offers enough offense to be considered in fantasy.