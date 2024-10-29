Tyler Toffoli News: Contributes two points in comeback

Toffoli scored a goal on eight shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

Toffoli capped a stretch of three goals in 1:50 for the Sharks late in the third period, with his tally tying the score at 4-4. He then helped out on Alexander Wennberg's game-winner 1:26 into the extra session. Toffoli had gone three contests without a point prior to Monday. The winger is up to five goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances as one of the Sharks' most productive forwards.