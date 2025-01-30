Tyler Toffoli News: Deposits goal Thursday

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Toffoli got one back in the third period, but the Sharks never mounted a serious comeback push. The winger has a point in each of the last two games after going two contests without one following his return from a lower-body injury. For the season, he's up to 18 goals, 32 points, 143 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-18 rating through 51 appearances. Toffoli is firmly in the Sharks' top six and can help in fantasy formats that avoid using plus-minus rating.