Tyler Toffoli News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Toffoli scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Toffoli has come up clutch in back-to-back contests. His goal Tuesday was the game-winner after he had a hand in the Sharks' last two goals in Monday's comeback overtime win over Utah. The winger is up to six tallies, 10 points, 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances. Toffoli's got a lot of things going for him with offense, shots and power-play production, so he's definitely worth considering for fantasy even while playing on a rebuilding team.