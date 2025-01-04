Tyson Jost Injury: Out indefinitely

Jost (lower body) is out indefinitely, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Saturday.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated that Jost will be out "more than week-to-week." Jost will get a second opinion on how to proceed with his recovery. The 26-year-old sustained the injury in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus. He has two goals, 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 20 hits in 16 appearances this season. Following a 10-game absence due to hand surgery, Jack Drury will replace Jost in Saturday's lineup versus Minnesota.