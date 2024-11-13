Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Luukkonen (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen started Monday's game against the Canadiens but was replaced by Devon Levi to begin the third period. He was banged up during Sunday's practice, which contributed to his removal from Monday's game, but Ruff said that Luukkonen is a possibility to play Thursday against St. Louis. Even if Luukkonen sits out Thursday's home game, it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to miss substantial time.

