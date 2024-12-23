Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Between pipes on Long Island

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 4:20pm

Luukkonen will protect the road crease Monday against the Islanders, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is searching for his first win since Nov. 22 -- the Finnish netminder is 0-7-2 across his last nine appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight starts. The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 2.65 goals per game, but they found the back of the net six times in a win over Toronto on Saturday. Luukkkonen has a 2-1-0 record with a .942 save percentage and a 1.69 GAA in three career appearances against New York.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now