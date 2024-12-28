Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Cruises to win Friday

Luukkonen stopped 15 of 17 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Luukkonen wasn't at his best Friday, though to be fair, he didn't need to bring his A+ game to this one since the Sabres built a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Despite the easy win, fantasy managers won't be happy with the 25-year-old netminder, who has posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in three of his last four appearances. He's gone 2-6-1 with a 3.86 GAA and a .869 save percentage since the beginning of December (nine starts).