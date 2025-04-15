Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Gets no help from teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Luukkonen made 28 saves Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to Toronto.

He allowed three goals. UPL hit the record books for being the man in the net for Auston Matthews 400th goal and Mitch Marner's first-ever 100th point season. Luukkonen is 1-3-1 with 18 goals allowed in his last five starts. His game took a step backwards this season after such a strong 2023-24 (2.57 GAA, .910 save percentage). He's 24-24-5 in 55 starts with a queasy 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage.

