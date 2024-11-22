Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Secures overtime win
Luukkonen stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Luukkonen has won his last five decisions over six games, the exception being when he was pulled from a 7-5 loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 11. The 25-year-old struggled a bit early Friday, allowing a goal in each of the first two periods before the Sabres turned things around. He's now 8-4-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 14 appearances. James Reimer is likely to get the nod in goal versus one of his former teams, the Sharks, for Saturday's game.
