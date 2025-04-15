Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Luukkonen will be between the home pipes against Toronto on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen was excellent in his last start, albeit a loss, turning aside 32 of 34 shots Saturday against the Panthers. The 26-year-old has a 24-23-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 54 appearances this season. The Leafs are tied for eighth in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
