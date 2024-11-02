Uvis Balinskis News: Collects assist in win

Balinskis notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Finland.

Balinskis hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Opening Night. The defenseman is seeing consistent power-play usage, but it hasn't helped his offense. The 28-year-old is up to two assists, nine shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots, seven PIM and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances. He had just three points in 26 regular-season outings in 2023-24, his first year in the NHL, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to have a sudden uptick in scoring.