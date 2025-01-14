Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Uvis Balinskis headshot

Uvis Balinskis News: Scores in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Balinskis scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Balinskis has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. His goal gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 10 assists, 52 shots, 34 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 41 appearances. Balinskis was out of the power-play mix for much of December, but he's back to seeing time on the second unit in the absence of Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed).

Uvis Balinskis
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now