Valeri Nichushkin Injury: Facing 7-10 day absence
Head coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that Nichushkin (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Nichushkin had been previously ruled out versus Buffalo on Thursday but it seems his absence will be a little longer. With the Avs in a busy part of their schedule, the 29-year-old winger could be out of action for the next five games even on the shorter side of his recovery timeline. Mikko Rantanen will likely be moved up to a first-line role, while Juuso Parssinen or Joel Kiviranta could get a look at the top six.
