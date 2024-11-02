Valeri Nichushkin News: Skates Friday

Nichushkin (suspension) skated with the team's skills coach and a staff member Friday after his Avalanche teammates finished practice, Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Nichushkin has been skating at the facility for a couple of weeks, but the forward is not yet allowed around his teammates until the NHL clears him. The 29-year-old forward was suspended May 13 for at least six months without pay and placed in Stage 3 of NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program. The six-month minimum window comes to close during November, and Bednar is hoping Nichushkin can start practicing with the team ahead of the time the NHL rules that he can resuming playing in games.