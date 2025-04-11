Valtteri Puustinen News: Nets power-play goal

Puustinen scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Puustinen was called up Thursday after the Penguins ruled out five forwards for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old winger will get a chance to prove himself again at the NHL level. He's managed three points, including two power-play goals, as well as seven shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season. Puustinen put up 20 points in 50 outings in 2023-24, so there is a little scoring potential in his game.