FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are five games scheduled for tonight. Of the teams playing, special mention needs to be given to Pittsburgh and Winnipeg, which are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Islanders suffered what had the potential to be a demoralizing loss to San Jose in which they coughed up a 4-1 lead, but New York was simply able to shrug off that misstep with three straight wins. The Islanders have rebounded nicely from its 5-6-5 start to the campaign with a 7-1-2 run. They have a great chance of extending that success tonight versus Anaheim, which is trending in the other direction with 11 losses (all in regulation) over its last 12 games.

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. ANA ($8,400): Varlamov has a 5-3-1 record, 2.56 GAA and .925 save percentage in nine contests this season. He hasn't done well recently, allowing at least three goals in each of his last six games, but our options are limited tonight, and the Ducks have been terrible lately. Anaheim also ranks just 28th offensively this year with 2.59 goals per game.

Cam Talbot, LA vs. WPG ($8,200): Thanks in part to the fantastic defense in front of him, Talbot is having a fantastic campaign with a 12-4-2 record, 1.91 GAA and .931 save percentage in 18 contests. Winnipeg typically has been fine offensively, ranking 15th with 3.19 goals per game, but as noted above, the Jets are playing for the second straight night, so fatigue could slow them a little.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. BUF ($7,400): Like Varlamov, Georgiev is another choice made due to a lack of good alternatives. He's been inconsistent this season, posting a 14-7-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage in 23 contests. However, Buffalo has been lackluster offensively, tying for 24th with 2.90 goals per game, and the Avalanche have vastly outplayed the 12-14-3 Sabres this campaign, making it probable that Georgiev will at least end up with the win.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake Evans, MON vs. PIT ($3,400): With two goals and nine points in 28 contests this year, Evans is having a largely unremarkable season. He's doing well recently though, providing a goal and four points over his last six contests. There aren't a lot of great value options tonight, so if you need a cheaper player to round out your roster, a hot Evans might be a good call.

Valtteri Puustinen, PIT at MON ($3,000): After being called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Puustinen has quietly recorded an assist in each of his first two contests this campaign. He's been seeing time on Pittsburgh's second line alongside Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins' first power-play unit, which greatly enhances his offensive potential. The 24-year-old isn't expected to be a future star, but at his present price, he's worth taking a chance on.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Ducks

Bo Horvat (C - $7,300), Mathew Barzal (W - $7,600), Anders Lee (W - $4,500)

The Islanders were hoping Horvat would headline their offense when they signed him to an eight-year, $68 million contract in February, and recently he's been delivering on that promise. The 28-year-old is on a seven-game scoring streak, collecting five goals and 11 points over that stretch. Through 26 appearances this season, he has 10 goals and 25 points.

Barzal is having an even more effective campaign, providing nine markers and 29 points in 26 outings. He's taking a three-game scoring streak into tonight's action in which he's scored two goals and six points.

Lee hasn't done nearly as well as his linemates, providing seven goals and 10 points in 20 games this year. He did supply two goals in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win over LA on Saturday, though.

Anaheim ranks 26th defensively with 3.41 goals allowed per game, so this is a favorable matchup for the Islanders' top line.

Bruins at Devils

Morgan Geekie (C - $3,700), David Pastrnak (W - $10,300), Jake DeBrusk (W - $4,700)

If you're selecting this line, it's because you want Pastrnak, but that's justification enough given the 27-year-old forward is having another fantastic campaign with 16 goals and 39 points in 26 contests. He contributed another two goals and an assist to lead Boston in its 5-3 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

The Devils rank 31st defensively this year, allowing 3.62 goals per game, so they'll have a tough time dealing with Pastrnak.

As for Geekie and DeBrusk, neither is having a particularly good campaign, but they're cheap, so you could still take them in the hopes they'll factor into Pastrnak's offense.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. ANA ($7,900): Dobson is red hot, recording at least a point in four straight games and six of his last seven contests. He's up to five goals and 27 points in 27 outings this campaign, including 11 points with the man advantage, making him well worth taking despite his considerable price.

Drew Doughty, LAK vs. WPG ($5,900): Doughty has been great lately, scoring three goals and five points over his last five outings. That brings him up to seven markers and 15 points in 25 contests this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.