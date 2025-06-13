Victor Soderstrom News: From Windy City to Beantown

Soderstrom's NHL rights have been traded to the Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick and Ryan Mast, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Soderstrom did not play in the NHL last season, opting to play in Sweden in the SHL with Brynas IF instead. During the 2024-25 season, the 24-year-old posted 37 points in 49 games. It remains to be seen if this move is a precursor to a return to North America with the Bruins organization, but it should be noted that he has one year left on a two-year deal with Brynas signed in September of 2024. Soderstrom has 11 points in 53 games across four seasons in his NHL career.