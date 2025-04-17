Ville Husso News: Bombarded by Jets in OT loss

Husso turned aside 42 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

The 30-year-old netminder did everything he could to steal a win for the Ducks in their regular-season finale, but Mark Scheifele snapped a puck past him 71 seconds into OT to end Anaheim's campaign. After a rough beginning to the season as part of the goaltending jumble in Detroit, Husso looked better in four late-season outings for Anaheim, going 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll try to find a backup job as a free agent this offseason.