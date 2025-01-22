Vitek Vanecek Injury: Expected to practice soon

Vanecek (face) could return to practice before the end of the week after head coach Ryan Warsofsky told reporters Tuesday, "Definitely progressing, taking shots. We probably envision him getting into practice here, possibly by the end of the week," Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek's timeline probably means his first chance to get back into the crease would likely be next Thursday's clash with Seattle -- though the team hasn't provided a more concrete return-to-play plan. Even once given the all-clear, Vanecek could struggle to reclaim the starting job with Yaroslav Askarov performing well.