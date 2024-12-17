Vitek Vanecek Injury: Injured while on bench

Vanecek was hit in the head by an errant puck while sitting on the bench in Tuesday's game versus the Jets and won't be available for the remainder of the game, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanecek was sitting in the backup goalie's spot on the bench when he was struck. For now, the 28-year-old netminder can be considered day-to-day, though if he's forced to miss time, Yaroslav Askarov would likely be recalled from AHL San Jose to split time with Alexandar Georgiev. More information on Vanecek's status should be available prior to Thursday's game against the Avalanche.