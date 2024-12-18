Vitek Vanecek Injury: Set for multi-week absence

Vanecek is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

The exact nature of Vanecek's injury wasn't specified by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, but it certainly appears to be serious after the netminder was hit in the head by a puck while on the bench Tuesday. Since the 28-year-old will be out longer term, Yaroslav Askarov will get the opportunity to compete for starts alongside Alexandar Georgiev. While not on injured reserve yet, fantasy managers can likely expect Vanecek to be designated as such in the coming days given his recovery timeline.