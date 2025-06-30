Menu
Vladimir Tarasenko News: Dealt for future considerations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Minnesota acquired Tarasenko from Detroit on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Tarasenko has one more season left on his two-year, $9.5 million contract. He accounted for 11 goals, 33 points, 133 shots on net and 63 hits across 80 regular-season outings with Detroit in 2024-25. As a member of the Wild, he could move up and down the lineup, but a bottom-six start probably makes the most sense.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
