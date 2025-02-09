Frozen Fantasy: Heading Into the Break

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

None of the players on this list will make or break your season. They may help you move up in a category or two. It might be enough to win or make some money. But I can easily argue that the distance from our rosters will be more valuable. It's time to get back a little energy for the game.

Don't get me wrong - read through the picks below. It'd be stupid for me to tell you to close your browser now. Do your prep for a roaring resumption in play, and take a well-deserved break. Go be a fan. Get some distance from your fantasy hockey teams.

Yes, that's a ripoff of that famous Randy Armstrong quote, but it applies. In every part of life.

Now is a good time to focus on the tourney or baseball or anything not fantasy hockey. Worrying about our rosters won't change what will happen when the league resumes. All worrying does is steal away our energy and time.

I'll keep this short. We're headed into a two-week NHL shutdown because of the 4 Nations Face-Off. It comes at a good time - I always get distracted by fantasy baseball prep about now. (Rotowire's MLB draft kit is pretty solid, if I do say so myself.)

Perspective can bring clarity. And focus.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Lian Bichsel, D, Dallas (2 percent Yahoo!) - Bichsel was sent down to the AHL for the break, but stash him now if your league counts hits. He'll be back up to help fill Miro Heiskanen's (84 percent Yahoo!) skates while he rehabs after knee surgery. Bichsel posted three points and a remarkable 18 hits in four games this past week. I don't expect the offense to continue at this rate, though the pounding will as the 20-year-old is a physical, 6-foot-5 monster. He could single handedly help you climb that category.

Ryan Donato, LW/RW/C, Chicago (18 percent Yahoo!) - Donato picked a great time to get hot. On Sunday, he was ranked top-10 for the previous seven days on the back of four goals, three assists, three PPP and 14 shots across three outings. Donato has already established new career marks in goals (19) and points (37), and is one assist from a new personal best. Plus he's a UFA come summer, and that means he's on the move. Donato won't play with the likes of a Connor Bedard (95 percent Yahoo!) in a new city, yet he could easily slot into a middle-six role on a contender. Grab him for a post-break boost, especially if you're already streaming forwards.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Pittsburgh (22 percent Yahoo!) - Ned's rostership is rising, but far slower than it should. The Pens are out of the running for a Wild Card, so he'll get to prove if he's their No. 1. A starting goalie who plays behind Sidney Crosby (99 percent Yahoo!) is worth rostering in more than one-in-five leagues.

Mathieu Olivier, RW, Columbus (14 percent Yahoo!) - Olivier delivered 16 hits this past week and is third overall (205) on the season. He didn't put up any points during that stretch, though he can score with 10 goals so far. Olivier is a solid alternative for hits if league leader Kiefer Sherwood (294 at 37 percent in Yahoo!) is already taken.

Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus (12 percent Yahoo!) - Provorov enjoyed a big week with three goals, one assist, nine shots and 12 blocks. He's not exactly a consistent scorer as he only registered three assists from his previous 12 games. But he did deliver 25 blocks over that timeframe, and that's where his true value lies. Provorov isn't a top-50 shot blocker, yet his 25 points are more than 39 players in that group. He could be the right combo of offense and bruise.

Vladimir Tarasenko, LW/RW, Detroit (6 percent Yahoo!) - Tarasenko has been a poor fit with the Red Wings, and that's exactly why he's here. His seven goals and 22 assists are a far cry from his 55 points from last year. Tarasenko has a no-trade clause, but contenders see the potential from his past and there are a lot of rumors swirling. He could waive that barrier because honestly, anything would be better than Detroit at this point. Grabbing Tarasenko is a risk, though not if you're already streaming. He might score the way he did after arriving in Florida last season.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Seattle (21 percent Yahoo!) - I've talked about Tolvanen before, so this will be quick. His ability to cover multiple categories - including offense - can help managers in deeper formats. Tolvanen racked up 15 hits, nine shots and six blocks while adding a goal and an assist last week. That's valuable in all formats.

Shane Wright, RW/C, Seattle (6 percent Yahoo!) - We're far too hard on players like Wright who don't immediately produce. We need to back off. Wright's still a kid as he celebrated his 21st in January. But across his last 10 contests, he's produced 10 points (four goals, six assists), 14 shots and 41 faceoff wins, which is a bonus at right wing even if his winning percentage is low. Wright is never going to be a 1C, yet he could be a solid top-six pivot if his dot work improves. Right now, this steady output can help those in deep leagues due to his wing designation.

Back to the break.

I'm actually looking forward to the 4 Nations. Best-on-best is a blast, and I've never been a fan of the NHL All-Star Game. Glad to see it gone…

So it's go Canada, go! Even if the goaltending pales in comparison to, well, every other team… but I digress. I like the lineup, though I'm not putting any money on this tourney.

Playing fantasy and writing about it means I'm rarely a fan anymore. Best-on-best means I don't have to cheer for a player to explode against a team I love - or worse, cheer for great things from the goalie on one team and a scorer on the other.

Who will win? These predictions are interesting. There aren't a lot of surprises here, other than one picking Linus Ullmark (88 percent Yahoo!) as the top netminder. I like Ullmark, but the best one? Feels like lightning in a bottle against that American trifecta.

See you in a couple weeks. Until then.