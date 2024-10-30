Warren Foegele News: Cashes in on blunder

Foegele scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Ilya Samsonov tried to play a missed pass to the corner, but it landed on Foegele's stick, and the winger made no mistake to put it away for the opening goal. He's up to four goals and one assist over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense this season. Foegele has added 28 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances. He's a deep-league option in fantasy since he's firmly on the third line but doesn't see consistent power-play time.