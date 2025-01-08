Will Borgen News: Points in consecutive contests

Borgen produced an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

Borgen opened his Rangers tenure with no points over seven contests, extending a drought from his time with the Kraken. He has now gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games with a goal and an assist in that span, doubling his point total for the campaign to four. The 28-year-old is unlikely to suddenly become a dynamic scorer -- he plays a physical shutdown game, though it helps that he's seen top-four minutes with the Rangers after being limited to the third pairing in Seattle. For the season, Borgen has two goals, two assists, 33 shots on net, 64 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 42 appearances.