Will Smith News: Tallies first two goals

Smith scored twice on three shots, including one power-play goal, in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith hadn't logged a point in his first eight NHL appearances. The 19-year-old center changed that, opening the scoring in the first period and then adding a power-play game-winner midway through the second. He's added 14 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over nine contests. Smith has sat out three times so far, including one game in each of the Sharks' first two back-to-back sets. He will likely continue to have his minutes managed as he adjusts from the NCAA schedule to a full-length NHL campaign, so don't be surprised to see him be a healthy with some regularity.