William Dufour News: Acquired by Colorado
Dufour and Brock Nelson were acquired by Colorado from the Islanders on Thursday in exchange for Calum Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round selection.
Dufour has eight goals, 18 points and 49 PIM in 45 outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. The Islanders selected him with the No. 152 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Dufour will likely remain in the minors for the remainder of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now