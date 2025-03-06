William Dufour News: Acquired by Colorado

Dufour and Brock Nelson were acquired by Colorado from the Islanders on Thursday in exchange for Calum Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round selection.

Dufour has eight goals, 18 points and 49 PIM in 45 outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. The Islanders selected him with the No. 152 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Dufour will likely remain in the minors for the remainder of the season.