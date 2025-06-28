William Moore News: BC commit heads to Beantown

Moore was the 51st overall pick by Boston in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A dual US and Canadian citizen, Moore ended up going the NTDP route after entertaining the idea of playing in the OHL. He had a strong offensive season (33 goals, 68 points in 80 games) to help solidify his standing as a second-round pick. Moore can use a bit more grit and grind to his game, but he's 6-foot-2 and a no-doubt center and those guys are always in high demand come draft day. Moore has some work ahead of him and he could be a three-year college guy, but he might be a third-line regular when all is said and done. He's a 2026-27 commit to Boston College.