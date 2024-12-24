William Nylander News: Helps out on both goals in loss

Nylander notched two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Nylander helped out on both of John Tavares' tallies in the game, one of which came on the power play. This was Nylander's seventh straight game on the scoresheet and his fourth consecutive multi-point effort. During the streak, he has compiled six goals and six assists. The winger is up to 23 tallies, 17 helpers, 17 power-play points, 124 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 35 appearances. In terms of pure offense, few players can match Nylander's contributions in fantasy.