Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Nylander scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Nylander struggled for a couple of weeks in late December and early January, but he's bounced back well. He has six goals and two assists over his last nine contests, including the lone goal against Filip Gustavsson in Wednesday's defeat. For the season, Nylander is up to 29 tallies, 22 assists, 171 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances. Barring any extended slumps, Nylander should be able to reach the 40-goal mark for the third year in a row.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now