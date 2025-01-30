William Nylander News: Nets lone goal in loss

Nylander scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Nylander struggled for a couple of weeks in late December and early January, but he's bounced back well. He has six goals and two assists over his last nine contests, including the lone goal against Filip Gustavsson in Wednesday's defeat. For the season, Nylander is up to 29 tallies, 22 assists, 171 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances. Barring any extended slumps, Nylander should be able to reach the 40-goal mark for the third year in a row.