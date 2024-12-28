Fantasy Hockey
William Nylander News: Threads power-play apple in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Nylander registered an assist and three blocked shots in 19:35 of ice time Friday in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Nylander set up the second of Mitch Marner's three goals on the power play late in the first period. Nylander's four-game multi-point streak was snapped Friday, but he's still found the scoresheet in eight consecutive games. Furthermore, the Swedish winger has failed to collect a point on just two occasions through 13 outings in December. Nylander is leading Toronto in goals with 23, and he sits second on the club in scoring with 18 helpers and 41 points through 36 appearances.

