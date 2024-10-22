William Nylander News: Three-point outing Monday

Nylander recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Nylander went pointless in his first two games of the season, the same as Auston Matthews, but he's been on fire since then, notching five goals and seven total points over his last four appearances, including three multi-point games in that span. Nylander has scored at least 40 goals in back-to-back seasons and has recorded at least 80 points in three consecutive campaigns, so the slow start wasn't much of a concern for fantasy managers who trusted in him.