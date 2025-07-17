Yan Kuznetsov News: Re-signs with Calgary

Kuznetsov signed a two-year contract with the Flames on Thursday.

Kuznetsov was a restricted free agent, so it isn't particularly surprising to see him return to the Flames. The first year of his new contract will be a two-way deal, while the second year will become a one-way agreement. Kuznetsov made 72 regular-season appearances with AHL Calgary last year and recorded six goals, 15 assists and 38 PIM.