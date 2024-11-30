Yaniv Perets News: Appears in relief

Perets stopped six of seven shots in relief in the third period of a 6-0 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Perets was 1-2-0 with a 3.67 GAA and .825 save percentage with the AHL Chicago Wolves before his recent call-up to the Canes. The young defender was thrown to the big cats Saturday -- the Panthers had put up five on Spencer Martin in the first two periods, and his Canes teammates didn't really show up at all during the game. Perets isn't a viable fantasy option right now, and his NHL future is likely limited to a backup role ... if he ever makes it.